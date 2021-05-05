Around 100 priests contract Covid-19, two die following retreat in Kerala

Around 100 priests of the Church of South India (CSI) were reported to have got Covid infection after participating in a retreat of the South Kerala diocese that was conducted by flouting social distancing norms. Two of the infected were also reported to have passed away.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was unfortunate that such gatherings were being organised despite frequent alerts by the government. It would be enquired into and further actions would be initiated, he said.

Around 400 priests reportedly participated in the three-day retreat from April 13 to 17 at a church in Munnar, a high-range tourist destination in the Idukki district.

While there were reports that the bishop of the South Kerala diocese Dharmaraj Rasalam was also got infected, the church authorities were not available for giving formal comments on the allegation that the retreat was conducted flouting Covid norms.

Some church officials were also maintaining that the cause of death of two vicars of churches in Thiruvananthapuram was not due to Covid as they died after recovering from the infection.

A section of the CSI church had already submitted petitions to the state government seeking action against the diocese authorities for conducting the event flouting social distance norms.

CSI Trust Association secretary Jacob Mathew said that from the pictures of the retreat it was evident that social distancing norms were hardly followed at the retreat. . The church members were also reportedly taken to the retreat centre in buses with everyone sitting too closely.

He also said that a retreat of the central Kerala diocese and election of the Kochi diocese was called off owing to the Covid situation.