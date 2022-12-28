Around two lakh households come in buffer zone, claims Kerala farmers' outfit

Amidst the uncertainties over the buffer zone issue looming large over Kerala, a preliminary evaluation by a farmers' outfit estimates that nearly two lakh households could be affected if restrictions are enforced in the one kilometre buffer-zone around the protected forests in the state.

The Kerala Independent Farmers' Association (KIFA) made the estimations based on a satellite survey report on the structures within one kilometre of forest borders. The satellite survey, which was prepared by a Kerala government agency for seeking relaxations in buffer zone norms at thickly populated regions, identifies only around 50,000 structures in the one kilometre buffer zone region. This triggered strong resentment from people living near forest areas, who allege that major chunk of structures were not spotted in the survey report.

It was against this backdrop that KIFA did an evaluation based on the information gathered through help desks set up at many of the affected regions, especially high ranges.

KIFA liaison and mediation in-charge Jinto James told DH that around 3.8 lakh acre land would come in the one kilometre buffer zone as per Kerala government's satellite survey report. A major chunk of it is agricultural land. At least four lakh people,mainly farmers, could be directly affected, he said.

A preliminary estimation also found that almost the entire regions of many panchayats like Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad would be affected, as per Kerala government's survey report.

He also said that people were suspicious about the government and its intentions, not just because many structures in the one-kilometre region were not marked, but also due to lapses in properly marking the boundaries of the wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. The government should even explore the option of bringing in legislation as the livelihood of thousands of people would be affected, he said.

Meanwhile, forest department sources said that a large number of structures in the buffer zone could be illegal ones. Illegal structures would not come in the official survey report to be submitted by the state to the Centre and the Supreme Court for seeking exemptions in imposing buffer zone restrictions.

The expert committee formed by the state government to identify the thickly populated regions in the one-kilometre buffer zone was flooded with petitions of those aggrieved over the satellite survey report. Over 15,000 petitions landed in the inbox over the last ten days and there were also reports that the mail box suffered technical glitch owing to the huge flow of petitions.

The state government published survey numbers of all plots coming in the one kilometre buffer zone so as to help people easily identify whether their land would come in the buffer-zone.