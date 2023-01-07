T'gana: BJP says its chief's arrest undemocratic

Arrest of Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar undemocratic: BJP

Sanjay Kumar, an MP from Karimnagar constituency, was arrested in Telangana's Kamareddy town

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 07 2023, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 18:40 ist
Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Credit: IANS Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday condemned the arrest of party's Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Sanjay Kumar, an MP from Karimnagar constituency, was arrested in Telangana's Kamareddy town.

The BJP leader had gone to Kamareddy to offer his condolences to the family of a farmer Ramulu who committed suicide "to protest the state government's move to take away his agricultural land which was the only source of his livelihood".

Chugh, also the party in-charge of Telangana, said the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar is a desperate act of the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government to stifle the voice of people who oppose his despotic policies.

Chugh further took exception to "the undemocratic way in which the KCR government attempted to take away fertile land of the farmers in eight villages adjoining Kamareddy town".

Condemning the "brazen misuse of power", he said the KCR government had been violating all democratic norms to push its dictatorial agenda and in this situation.

"If an elected Member of Parliament could not stand by hapless farmers, what is the meaning of democracy?" the BJP leader questioned.

Stating that no government survived the fury of farmers, Chugh also prophesied the fall of the KCR government soon.

He also demanded immediate release of Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and sought an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister KCR for the unwarranted arrest.

Chugh also demanded the withdrawal of the proposed masterplan of Kamareddy which is prepared to benefit realtors.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
BJP
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
K Chandrashekhar Rao
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

How music biopics dominate the big awards

How music biopics dominate the big awards

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Buzz words don’t move science forward

 