Article 370: TNCC launches all-round attack on Vaiko

The Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu came under strain on Thursday with the Congress launching an all-round attack against MDMK chief Vaiko for his speech in Parliament on scrapping of Article 370, squarely blaming the Grand Old Party for the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K S Alagiri launched a scathing attack on Vaiko, who spoke in the Rajya Sabha on Monday after Home Minister Amit Shah introduced resolutions and bills relating to J&K, seeking to know why the MDMK chief was indulging in activities that invite much joy among members of the treasury benches.

Congress and MDMK are part of the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

“One can see a lot of changes in Vaiko’s behaviour after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He meets (BJP MP) Subramanian Sway and he meets (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi too. He meets former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to shed the image that he is getting close to the BJP. This has once again established that Vaiko is a chameleon,” Alagiri said in the statement.

In his speech, Vaiko has squarely blamed the Congress for rise of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and called the principal Opposition party as the “main culprit.” The statement by the TNCC chief attacked Vaiko personally talking about his relationship with the DMK, the reason for him coming out of the party, forming a Third Front to “prevent the DMK-Congress alliance” from coming to power in 2016 and his behaviour of “backstabbing” late M Karunanidhi.

“Vaiko’s speech showed that he was talking out of anger and vendetta. He shouts in Parliament as if he is addressing a street-corner meeting. We get to hear that Modi clapped his hands after Vaiko’s speech. Vaiko has ended up achieving what he wanted to,” Alagiri said.

Former TNCC President E V K S Elangovan too joined the bandwagon criticising Vaiko. “Vaiko is betrayer no.1. He became a RS member with the support of Congress MLAs, and he is criticising the same party,” he said.

Responding to Congress’ charges, MDMK deputy general secretary ‘Mallai’ Sathya rejected all accusations levelled by the TNCC chief. “We are prepared to face Congress’ challenge. The TNCC chief has no locus standi to criticise Vaiko,” he said.