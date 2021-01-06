Arup Kumar Goswami sworn in as Chief Justice of AP HC

PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jan 06 2021, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 12:25 ist

Arup Kumar Goswami was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Goswami at a brief function in Vijayawada.

Justice Goswami, who was previously the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, was last week transferred as the Chief Justice of AP in the place of Justice J K Maheshwari, who was shifted to Sikkim.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash, and other officials were present on the occasion. Ministers, Judges of the High Court, and a few legislators also attended the event. 

Andhra Pradesh
High Court

