As Andhra Pradesh grapples with Covid-19, CM Jaganmohan Reddy launches 1088 ambulances at once

A massive fleet of over one thousand ambulances, expected to have a major role in Andhra Pradesh’s fight against Covid-19, were launched by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Though the planning and procurement process for the new fleet to strengthen the existing 104 and 108 services began in September 2019, the ambulances arrive as a major fillip to the health infrastructure at a time the state is grappling with cases spurt.

Andhra Pradesh has a total of 15,252 cases, with 657 new cases added on Wednesday morning.

Out of the 1088 new ambulances, 676 are 104 services i.e., Mobile Medical Units with high-end medical equipment, which would be assigned one for each mandal across the state. Through these vehicles, 20 types of medical services including screening for communicable and non-communicable diseases including Covid-19 could be provided.

744 doctors will be attached with these units who will visit every village once every month to offer medical services.

The Reddy government had last week announced to screen every household in the state for Covid-19 in a three-month timeframe, aided by the ambulance services, especially in the rural areas.

The rest 412 new ambulances are the 108 service ambulances, out of which 26 are exclusive neonatal ambulances equipped with Sick Newborn Care Units and over 100 ambulances are fitted with advanced life support equipment. 282 are basic life support ambulances.

These 412 new vehicles add to the existing 336 ambulances under AP’s 108 service.

“With the new fleet, we have one ambulance for every 74,609 persons, progressing from earlier 1,19,454,” officials said adding that the procurement was made with Rs 201 crore, with the aim of quick, better medical attention saving people’s lives.

The expected response time for 108 is 15 minutes and for 104 is 20 minutes, to ensure the patient is provided medical care with the golden hour.

“Apart from oxygen cylinders, these 104 service ambulances are equipped with ventilators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, comfortable stretchers and have provisions for labour. Surveillance cameras are also enabled, to ensure proper health care monitoring by doctors,” CMO officials said.

The free 108 services and Aarogyasri, a health care programme for the poor, are identified as initiatives of late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Health and family welfare minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas accused the TDP regime under Chandrababu Naidu “of neglecting the ambulance services, leaving the vehicles in a dilapidated condition.”