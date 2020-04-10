As coronavirus cases near 500, Telangana makes masks compulsory to step out

The Telangana government has revised its earlier advisory of “Masks only for the sick” to “Mask on, while stepping outdoors, in closed spaces and while interacting with others.”

A memo of the state’s health department issued on Thursday states that the revision is based on the learning that “a large number of infected people do not show symptoms but are still carriers of infection.”

Telangana has, as of Friday night, reported 487 COVID-19 cases, out of which about half are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation – the Hyderabad civic body’s jurisdiction. Most of the state’s cases are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event.

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

“Till date, there is no evidence of community transmission in Telangana. The family and secondary contacts of Delhi Markaz attendees is being traced, tracked, tested and treated for COVID-19. Containment activity is taken up in all the districts where positive cases are reported,” said a senior health official.

While 101 hotspots are identified across the state, GHMC officials have marked at least 12 zones with high incidence of COVID-19 cases and have set up containment clusters in those areas. The crowded Mallepally in old quarters of Hyderabad where the Tablighi Jamaat’s activities are centered is one of them.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Avenues with COVID-19 cases are barricaded with eight-foot high metal gates, with heavy police presence to stop any movement in or out. A keen watch by the health and police officials is kept on the 4500-odd people inside the cluster. Except for essential commodities, no one can step out. Households that reported cases are totally sealed, with all aid provided by the authorities.

According to the GHMC officials, these 12 containment zones form about 10 per cent – geography and population wise - of Hyderabad civic body area.

On Friday, the state reported 16 new cases making the total active case tally 430 – i.e. those under treatment. 45 people have so far recovered while 12 succumbed to the virus.