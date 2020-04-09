As coronavirus spreads, restrictions get stringent in Tamil Nadu

Despite Tamil Nadu standing at the second position in the number of COVID-19 patients in the country at 738, people in almost all parts of the state do come out on a daily basis. To curb people’s movement, district administrations have imposed stringent restrictions and are adopting innovative methods to restrain people from stepping out of their homes.

In Vellore, 140 kms from here, district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram has announced provision shops and supermarkets would function only on three days a week and that too only four hours a day, while asking all meat shops to close for the entire period of lockdown.

Tamil Nadu has so far reported 738 COVID-19 cases and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has warned that the state could enter the third stage of the disease, which is community transmission.

The Salem district administration has also decided to allow people to step out of their homes and take their two-wheelers only once in five days. The Salem City Police has chosen four colours of paint and will use them on the mudguards and tyres of the vehicle for identification.

“On Friday we will use yellow colour, red on Saturday, blue on Sunday and brown on Monday. People who stepped out of their homes on Friday can come to markets next only on Tuesday and not before that. The colour of paint that we apply on the mudguards and tyres will help us to find out when the person had step out last,” S Senthil, Deputy Commissioner (Crime and Traffic), said.

The move was necessary, according to police officials, since people were stepping out every day on the “pretext” of buying essentials. The new restrictions have been communicated through people in the form of announcements via a microphone in their area and other mediums.

“We ask people to buy essential food items for four to five days in one go. This way we can reduce crowding at markets and shops. If people don’t comply with the new rules, their vehicles will be seized and a case will be filed against them,” Senthil said.

It is different in Vellore where the district collector has allowed departmental stores and supermarkets only for four hours on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday. “The decision has been taken to ensure that people stay indoors. People step out unnecessarily out of their homes and some tough decisions are needed to ensure compliance,” Shanmuga Sundaram said.

However, milk shops would continue to function every day for four hours – 6 am to 8 am and 5 pm to 7 pm, while all meat shops have been asked to down their shutters.