As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, Tamil Nadu goes for complete lockdown from Monday

Warning that the Covid-19 cases in the state could attain their peak in May-end or early June, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the lockdown by another week from May 24 with stringent restrictions.

During the complete lockdown from Monday, the government said all shops will be closed, while vegetables, and fruits will be sold through mobile shops arranged by the local administration. Only emergency services like chemist shops, processing industries, and others that manufacture medical equipment will be allowed to function.

To allow people to stock up provisions and vegetables, the government has relaxed restrictions on May 22 and May 23 during which public transport will also function. On Saturday and Sunday, shops will remain open till 9 pm, while TASMAC outlets that sell liquor will remain closed.

However, the decision to open up public transport in the middle of a lockdown led to criticism with many arguing that this could lead to further spread in rural areas of the state. The state came under lockdown on May 10, and restrictions were tightened from May 14.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the restrictions are being tightened to break the Covid-19 chain as per advice from medical experts. The announcement was preceded by meetings with medical experts, and a committee of legislators of all political parties formed to advise ways to combat the coronavirus.

During the meetings, Stalin said the Covid-19 cases were on the rise in Tamil Nadu though the numbers are less than those being reported by neighbouring states that have lesser population. “Many say the Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu would reach its peak in May-end or early June...we should ensure that the chain is broken and the number of deaths are reduced,” Stalin said.

The decision came as the death toll in the state due to Covid-19 continues to rise rapidly. At last count on Saturday, the state had 2,74,629 active cases with the death toll standing at 19,598. The Chief Minister also said health care workers are under severe stress due to the increase in the number of cases, and regretted that many considered the lockdown as a holiday by flouting the rules.

Dr J Amalorpavanathan, the man behind Tamil Nadu's robust organ donation system, told Deccan Herald that a lockdown will certainly help break the Covid-19 chain. “But the lockdown will have to be used to ramp up the vaccination drive, increase the number of tests, and take care of the economic needs of the people. Lockdown with the above mentioned steps will certainly help in reducing the number,” Amalorpavanathan said.

During the complete lockdown, people are allowed to travel only for medical and other emergencies, while the need for e-registration has been dispensed with for those traveling within the district for medical reasons. Chemist shops, and other emergency services, including processing industries, will continue to function.

Restaurants will be allowed to function for take-away services during fixed hours for lunch, breakfast, and dinner.