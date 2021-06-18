As Covid-19 cases decline, Andhra Pradesh relaxes curfew timings

With the daily new Covid-19 cases on the decline, the Jaganmohan Reddy government has decided to relax the curfew in the state from 6 pm and 6 am, from 21 to 30 June.

The present curfew timing of 2 pm to 6 am will however continue in East Godavari due to the district's high positivity rate.

During the Covid-19 review meeting on Friday, Reddy directed that shops and business establishments should close by 5 pm and instructed the officials to implement the curfew strictly from 6 pm to 6 am.

The government offices will function in their regular timings and all employees are expected to attend the office from now on.

On Friday morning, Andhra Pradesh had 67,629 active cases. 6,341 new positive cases were recorded from the 1,07,764 samples tested.

The chief minister has directed the officials to expedite the construction of a new 350-ton liquid oxygen manufacturing plant so that the state will attain self-sufficiency in medical oxygen. Oxygen generated from this plant can be used for industrial purposes in case not required for medical purposes.

In preparation of the third wave, officials said that 12,187 oxygen concentrators will reach AP by July 15, and 10,000 D-type cylinders by June 24. Steps were being taken to provide oxygen facilities to 50 or more bedded hospitals. 10 kilolitre oxygen tankers are being made available in hospitals with 100 or more beds.

Health officials said that Andhra Pradesh has the second lowest mortality rate in the country at 0.66 percent. The case positivity rate stands at 5.99 per cent, while recovery rate is at 95.53 per cent.

The lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 2.58 per cent was registered in Kurnool district while the highest in was seen in East Godavari district at 12.25 per cent.

2,584 'black fungus' cases were registered so far in the state, out of which 185 patients have died.