As Covid turns 2, it is brickbats for Kerala after bouquets

As the country's fight against Covid turned two on Sunday, Kerala where the first Covid case in the country was reported on a girl medical student in China on January 30, 2020 is facing criticisms for lapses in its fight against the pandemic .

With 51,570 more fresh cases being reported on Sunday, the test positivity rate of the state was almost 50 per cent. A large number of positive cases were also remaining unreported as individuals with symptoms conduct home tests and remain in self-quarantine.

Even as the state was initially boasting of its strategy of delaying the peak and thereby keeping the number of deaths low, what the state is now witnessing is a steep increase in deaths as the backlog in the Covid death declaration process was being cleared. So far, 53,666 deaths were reported in the state which is second after Maharashtra.

The delaying the peak strategy even led to prolonged lockdown restrictions in Kerala during the second wave. The financial crisis caused by it even led to many small scale businessmen ending their lives.

Even in the third wave as many states started witnessing a declining trend in daily fresh cases, in Kerala it is still on the increasing trend. With regard to active cases, Kerala tops the tally with 3.56 lakh.

Kerala health minister Veena George said that the increasing trend may continue for couple of weeks more and thereafter there would be decline.

Dr S S Lal, a former technical officer at the World Health Organization, said that crowding and density of population could be the reason why Kerala was still witnessing. But there was also lapses in the state government in making the preparations in time to face the third wave. The daily review by expert panel comprising public health experts seems to be not taking place, he said.

The opposition parties were accusing the state government of lack of proper coordination in the fight against Covid.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan used to personally review the Covid situations on a daily basis during the initial stages of the pandemic and the government also used to extend relief measures like free provision kits.

Vijayan had gone to the US for medical purposes two weeks back and was scheduled to return by January 29. But he has now decided to spent nine days in Dubai citing official reasons. This was being criticised by the opposition Congress.

Vijayan should have returned to Kerala at the earliest to coordinate the steps against Covid, said Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.