As cyclone Asani nears, here's all you need to know

Normal life in parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands was affected on Sunday as yesterday’s low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal turned into a depression due to cyclone Asani.

People living in coastal areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands were evacuated to safety as the archipelago experienced heavy rain and strong winds.

Status

The depression over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea lay centred at 08:30 am IST today.

North and Middle Andaman and South Andaman districts, including Port Blair, are experiencing heavy rain and strong winds due to depression.

i) Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea: Pre cyclone watch for Andaman Islands and adjoining sea areas.

i) Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea: Pre cyclone watch for Andaman Islands and adjoining sea areas.

ii) No significant Heat Wave conditions likely over any part of the country.

Prediction

The depression is further expected to intensify into a deep depression by 05:30 am IST on March 21 and then into a cyclonic storm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorms are expected at most places on March 21, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. North Andaman Islands are expected to have isolated extremely heavy rainfall.

It is expected to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

Precaution

Inter-island shipping services have been stopped and fishermen warned not to venture into the sea as the year's first cyclonic storm nears the archipelago.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal during March 20 and 21, the Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands from March 20 to 22, the east-central Bay of Bengal during March 21 and 22, and into the northeast Bay of Bengal on March 22.

Around 150 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed and six relief camps opened in various parts of the islands.

