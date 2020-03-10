As fake news on coronavirus spreads, Kerala Police tightens vigil on social media

While the Kerala government is managing to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, Kerala Police has tightened the vigil on social media against the spread of fake messages regarding COVID-19.

Even former state police chief T P Senkumar was criticised for spreading 'misleading' messages regarding the virus. The Kerala police already registered over half a dozen cases for spreading false messages.

Most of the fake messages pertained to false information that more persons in some parts of the state were tested positive for coronavirus. Fake messages of a ban on tourists in some parts of Kerala also came to the notice of the police.

Senkumar came under criticism even from Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja and some doctors after he made a post, citing some reports, that coronavirus could not survive beyond 27 degrees centigrade temperature. His post was in the backdrop of demands for calling off 'Pongala' festival of Attukal Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram in which lakhs of women converge and prepare sweet dishes for the goddess. He said that the normal temperature during Pongala would be 32 degrees and hence COVID-19 would not spread during the event.

Police sources said that no decision on initiating any case against the former state police chief in ts regard was taken yet.

Kerala Hi-Tech Crime Inquiry Cell inspector Starmon R Pillai said that many persons were found to have spread messages based on the information they received. They only had a good intention of alerting others. But we were warning them not to spread messages without verifying authenticity.