As Guruvayur temple closed due to Covid-19, Sabarimala keeps fingers crossed

While the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala has been closed for two weeks from Saturday in view of spread of Covid-19 among temple staff, the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple authorities are keeping fingers crossed over the increase in cases.

The Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple at Thrissur district was closed for pilgrims after 22 employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Earlier, around 25 other temple staff had reported to be Covid-positive. The nearby areas of the temple were also declared as containment zones by the district administration. Only essential rituals would be performed by priests in the temple during these days.

Meanwhile, at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, the total number of Covid-positive cases tested so far during the ongoing pilgrimage reached 183. According to a recent report of the health department as on December 7 test positivity rate (TPR) among pilgrims was only 0.32 per cent, while among others, which include staff and police personnel, it was 4.3 per cent. Total TPR for Sabarimala was 0.96 per cent. A Covid test drive was carried out among all persons at Sannidhanam (temple premises), including temple staff, police personnel and traders, on Saturday.

A health department official said that so far no large clusters were spotted at the temple premises. In case of large cluster formation, stringent measures would be required. The test positivity of Sabarimala is very low compared to the state average of nearly 10 per cent, said the official.

N Vasu, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the hill shrine, said that so far there was no need to panic as all those being tested positive were being shifted swiftly and those who came in contact with the infected being quarantined.

Meanwhile, an individual had filed a petition at the High Court urging that at least 15,000 to 20,000 pilgrims should be allowed daily at Sabarimala. At present only 2,000 pilgrims are allowed.

Devaswom board president said that the board was also of the opinion that the number of pilgrims shall be increased, but was not insisting on increasing the numbers as it was for the health authorities to take a call on the matter considering the situation.