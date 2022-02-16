As objections rise, TTD says it is only beautifying Tirumala Anjanadri

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has initiated the beautification and other development works at Akasaganga near Tirumala, a place it claims is the actual birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that TTD will develop the spot into “one of the most sought-after pilgrim centres.”

Reddy said that the beautification works works would be carried out without altering the ancient structures of Sri Anjanadevi and Sri Bala Anjaneya temples at Akasaganga.

“We do not want to get into any more controversies,” Reddy remarked during the bhoomi puja on Wednesday.

The Kishkinda-Hampi based Sri Hanumad Janma Bhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has been opposing the TTD committee's research as a farce and the declaration of Tirumala Akasaganga as Anajnadri an act of sacrilege. Govindananda Saraswati, founder trustee of the trust, said the project is being executed by TTD “with commercial interests in mind.”

A petition was filed in the Andhra Pradesh high court by a priest from Kurnool who raised similar objections. The petition argued that no new installations or alterations of Vedic structures can be allowed on the Tirumala hills.

After the TTD submitted that no new temple is being built at Anjanadri, the court reportedly posted the matter for further hearing on Monday. It allowed the beautification works.

Watch latest videos by DH here: