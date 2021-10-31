Over 2,000 Kerala teachers yet to receive Covid vaccine

As schools reopen on Nov 1, over 2,000 Kerala teachers yet to receive Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Schools have been advised to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and allow only vaccinated teachers inside the premises

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2021, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 14:27 ist
Teachers decorate a classroom at Silver Hills Higher Secondary school, ahead of the reopening of schools in the state, in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI Photo

As primary school children return to schools from November 1 after nearly one and half years, 2,282 teachers remain unvaccinated in Kerala and will not be allowed to hold physical classes, reports quoting Education Minister V Sivankutty suggested.

Several teachers are reportedly citing their religious faith as among the reasons for not getting vaccinated.

“A section of them have cited health reasons such as allergy, while others are keeping away from Covid-19 vaccine in the name of faith. The government wants all teachers to take vaccine shots considering the future of students. But we are not going to issue any order. It is better such teachers keep away from the school premises and they can take online classes,” Sivankutty was quoted as saying.

Also read: Kerala schools to reopen on Monday amid Covid concerns

DH couldn't independently verify the reports.

The existing online classes are to continue and attendance at offline classes has not been made mandatory in the state as a large chunk of parents are unlikely to send their children to school from Monday. Schools have been advised to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and allow only vaccinated teachers inside the premises.

State Health Minister Veena George informed on Saturday that 94.7 per cent (2,52,96,660) of the targeted population in the state received the first dose of vaccine, while 50.9 per cent (1,36,05,863) of the targeted population received both doses.

With PTI and DHNS inputs.

