As Tamil Nadu relaxes lockdown for a day, people go shopping; throw Covid-19 norms to the wind

A large number of people thronged vegetable and fruit markets, jewellery stores, and textile showrooms across Tamil Nadu on Sunday as the government relaxed lockdown restrictions for a day, throwing Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to the wind.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced all shops will remain open on Sunday, as the state will go for a complete lockdown with just emergency services in operation from Monday. As jewellery and textile shops upped their shutters, people thronged them, violating every rule that the government has brought in to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As public transport resumed for a day after 12 days of lockdown, hundreds of people boarded buses from Chennai to their hometowns and villages across the state – most of these buses were full in capacity. And in Chennai and Madurai, people were seen shopping happily even as the state continues to add over 30,000 Covid-19 positive cases a day.

Vegetable shops and departmental stores were also crowded throughout the day even as people complained of skyrocketing prices. Many shared their woes of “expensive vegetable shopping” on Twitter by posting bills of their purchase, while others blamed the government for opening up “almost everything” in the middle of a lockdown.

Though Food Minister A Sakkarapani warned traders of action for selling food items at rates higher than normal, it was of little effect.

People scrambled to buy essentials that would last for a week, even as the government said steps have been taken to deliver provisions, fruits, and vegetables through mobile shops in cities, towns and villages. Doctors and activists also questioned the move to open up transport and shops for a day after having locked them down for almost two weeks.

“Any gains that would have been made in the past two weeks would have been lost with opening up everything for a day. Resumption of public transport was a bad move,” a doctor said, on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin addressed district collectors via video conferencing and asked them to ensure that the complete lockdown is implemented in an effective manner without much trouble to people. He also instructed district collectors to coordinate with officials concerned and ensure that oxygen supply to hospitals in their district are adequate. He also asked officials to work in coordination.