As third Covid-19 wave shows signs of ebbing, Tamil Nadu renews focus on vaccination

From the season’s all-time high of 30,580 fresh patients on January 23 to 2,296 on February 13 – the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is on a declining trend with the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) also dipping to 2.3 per cent from 20 per cent last month.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the first few weeks of 2022 as daily cases increased from 1,481 on January 1 to 30,580 on January 23 – the highest during the third wave. However, the daily cases are on a steady decline since January 23.

At the peak, the daily tests stood at 1,57,732 (January 23), while it has now come down to 1,02,916 (February 13). The cases in Chennai are also on the decline with the TPR coming down to 3.6 per cent on February 12, though higher than the state percentage, from 29.7 per cent on January 16, which also recorded the season’s highest daily cases at 8,987.

Experts attribute the rapid vaccination drive, the nature of the Omicron variant, which accounts for 97 per cent of the cases according to the latest whole genomic sequencing of samples, and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for the massive decline in daily numbers Hospital admissions and bed occupancy have also been “very low” during the third wave with less than 5 per cent of 41,669 active cases are in hospitals. The first dose coverage in the state stands at 91 per cent, while the percentage is over 70 for the second dose

Though the third wave was “mild” on those who were double vaccinated and previously infected, the experts said the unvaccinated population are still at risk and they should be administered vaccine doses immediately. They also pointed to the latest serosurvey which said 87 per cent of the population had anti-bodies to Covid-19 to drive home their point that over 10 per cent is still at “risk” due to their unvaccinated and uninfected status.

"This is the tail end of the third wave of Covid-19 infections. A fourth wave may or may not come, but we can certainly expect focal outbreaks and sporadic cases which will severely affect the unvaccinated population. The focus now should be on identifying the unvaccinated and giving them vaccine,” public health expert Dr K Kolandaswamy told DH.

Though the cases are declining, the Health Department has asked officials concerned not to be “complacent” and continue to follow the five-pronged strategy of testing, tracking, treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination of the eligible.

Though the case fatality in the third wave is at least 10 times lesser than that of the second wave, an analysis of deaths by the government has found that 97 per cent of those who died had one or more comorbid conditions, while 93 per cent of the fatalities occurred in the age group of above 50. Among them too, those not vaccinated accounted for 60 per cent and those who had taken only one dose an additional 8 per cent.

“Double dose vaccinated were mainly those who had other co-morbidities and a preliminary analysis found (comorbidities) as the immediate or underlying cause of death and Covid was mostly an incidental finding. In a few cases, the patients had ignored the symptoms and had come very late for admissions,” J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary (Health), said.

