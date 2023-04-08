Asaduddin Owaisi questions Hyderabad police’s silence on Godse’s portrait during Ram Navami celebrations

In an aggressive attack against the Hyderabad police, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the city's cops for not arresting those who put up a portrait of Nathuram Godse during a Ram Navami procession.

He further alleged that the police would have broken down the doors of anyone displaying an image of Osama Bin Laden and said that in such a scenario, the cops would label Hyderabad a hotbed of terrorists because of Majilis.

The AIMIM chief went on to label Godse as the ‘first terrorist of the country’.

"Someone says I will make 'Hindu Rashtra'... In Hyderabad, Nathuram Godse's photo was displayed. I don't understand. The name of India's first terrorist was Nathuram Godse who killed Gandhi... They are dancing with his photo. Who are these people who are dancing in Hyderabad with Godse's photo?" Owaisi was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"Who are these people dancing with the photo of Godse who killed Gandhi? Godse is the first terrorist of India. Tell me, what is your connection with him. They were so silent as if they saw their bhaijaan's photo on television,” the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi also took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not preventing a madrasa being set on fire.

"A madrasa was set on fire in Bihar and there is a secular government in the state. And when I contest the election there, they say why are you contesting the election. Why are you silent now that a madrasa has been set on fire? How could you droop so low?" Owaisi further asked.

“The chief minister there is sometimes this side and sometimes that side. He said nothing because he is secular. He says Owaisi is an agent. Arey Nitish Kumar, are you sitting in front of the court that you will give a certificate of who is an agent or not? I am in a team of poor people. Whether I win an election or lose is the decision of Allah, no one can buy me.” Owaisi added.

Ram Navami celebrations in several states were marred by violence. These celebrations see participation of hundreds of people marching through sensitive areas, singing bhajans and brandishing swords.

Reports of vandalism were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Though the violence was unanimously condemned, it gave rise to a political slugfest between the BJP and Opposition parties.