ASI dates Keeladi site to be between 8th century BCE to 3rd century CE

Cultural deposits found in the first two phases of excavation conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Keeladi near Madurai could be safely dated between the 8th century BCE and to 3rd century CE, a significant finding that suggests that the literature-rich Sangam Era could be 500 years older than it was thought earlier.

A comprehensive report on the first and second phases of excavation by ASI, which sprung a surprise by announcing that there were no significant findings in the third phase, which runs into 982 pages, has classified Keeladi, 12 km southeast of Madurai, to three periods, sources told DH.

The three periods are the Pre-Early Historic Period (8th century BCE - 5th century BCE), Mature Early Historic Period (5th-century BCE - end of the 1st century BCE), and Post Early Historic Period (end of the 1st century BCE - 3rd century CE), the sources added.

The archaeologists who conducted the excavation between 2014 and 2016 relied on carbon dating of artefacts and stratigraphy tests to arrive at the said dates for Keeladi, where 18,000 artefacts have been unearthed in eight seasons, serving as a proof of the existence of an industrialised urban settlement on the banks of River Vaigai, sources privy to the report said.

As many as 23 artefacts were sent for AMS dating to Beta Analytical Lab in Florida and other institutes in the US. “All of them returned with the date of 300 BCE,” a source said.

While the first three phases were conducted by the ASI, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) took over from the fourth phase in 2018. The ninth phase is likely to be launched next month.

The period of Keeladi arrived at by the ASI is two centuries older than the date published by the TNSDA following the carbon dating of artefacts found during the fourth phase of excavation.

“While the earlier date for Keeladi was the 6th century, this report seems to have arrived at a period of the 8th century which is significant. This only means the Sangam period is much older than it was thought to be. The period will certainly get pushed further if we continue to focus on the site,” an expert told DH, not wanting to be named.

The ASI report is very important as the agency explicitly announced in 2017 that there were “no significant findings” in the third phase of excavation after unearthing over 5,500 artefacts in the first two rounds.

Ramakrishna, who was quite vocal about the findings and called Keeladi a Sangam-era site, was transferred to Assam immediately after the second phase ended.

The transfer and ASI’s “no findings” in the third phase announcement led to a massive controversy which was put to an end only after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court asked the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) to take over the excavations from the fourth phase.

The ASI report, which has 12 chapters with detailed diagrams and photographs of trenches, has 12 chapters that explain the historical background and objective of the excavation, dwell into the structural remains, potteries, graffiti shreds, terracotta objects, and different types of coins that were found during the excavations from 2014 to 2016.

Over a dozen potteries and decorated potteries, including black and red ware, red slipped ware, perforated ware, applique decoration, jackfruit design, and incised decoration, were found in the excavations along with terracotta beads, glass beads, shell beads, ivory beads, and pearl beads.

Terracotta objects like human and animal figurines, pendants, ivory objects, metal objects, glass objects, and stone objects were also unearthed from Keeladi.

The report has a separate chapter discussing the AMS dating of 23 samples done by the world-renowned Beta Analytical Lab, Florida, and universities in India that establish the time period of the site, faunal remains from the site, and phytolith and pollen analyses at Keeladi, a source in the know told DH.

Another source said a report on scientific studies and characterisation of silver punch-marked coins and copper coins found from the site is also included in the voluminous book.

Archaeologists who worked in Keeladi at different times say overwhelming evidence of industries based on beads and terracotta having existed there were unearthed in the past eight years. DH had, on November 18, 2022, reported that detailed analyses of plants and soil from Keeladi have shown that surplus production of rice in the area might have paved the way for an increase in trade 2,000 years ago.

"This finding by the French Institute of Pondicherry has been included in the report," the source said.

These archaeological findings have created a buzz with researchers and archaeologists in Tamil Nadu, calling them significant as they “narrow down” the gap between the Tamil urban settlements and the Indus Valley Civilisation (IVC). However, they say “more evidence” should be forthcoming, while experts outside Tamil Nadu categorically rule out any link between Keeladi and IVC.