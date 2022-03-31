Ask Governor to send NEET Bill to President: M K Stalin to PM Modi, Amit Shah

Accusing Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi of “sitting on” the anti-NEET bill re-enacted by the state assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in sending the legislation to the President for his consideration.

Stalin, who met Modi and Shah separately in New Delhi, stressed the need for doing away with NEET for students from Tamil Nadu for getting admission in medical colleges. Dispensing with NEET was on the top of the agenda of the memorandum that Stalin submitted to the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

“I stressed about NEET. We passed the NEET bill for the second time in the Assembly. But the Governor is delaying in sending the bill to the President. I have requested the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to look into this,” Stalin said.

The development comes a fortnight after Stalin met the Governor and urged him to decide on pending legislation to protect the “sanctity” of the House and as a mark of respect to the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu.

During his meeting with Modi, Stalin demanded that GST compensation to states be extended beyond June 2022 and asked the Union Government to find a way to enable the affected students to continue their studies in Medical Colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted.

Seeking preferential allotment to Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor in the DTIS Scheme, setting up Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs in Tamil Nadu, and not implementing National Education Policy (NEP) are some of the demands that Stalin placed before the Union Government.

He also demanded that the India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) project be dropped, and Narikoravar/Kurivikkarar communities to be added in the Scheduled Tribes List of Tamil Nadu.

“I am confident that the demands placed by us will be met by the Union Government. The Prime Minister assured that he will look into the issues raised by me,” Stalin said.

NEET has always been an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu since it was first held in the state in 2017 with at least a dozen students ending their lives either due to fear of appearing for the exam or being not able to clear the exam. The state government wants the exam scrapped.

The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Act, 2021, which bats for doing away with NEET and reverting to admitting students in medical colleges based on their plus-two marks, was passed by the state Assembly with support from principal opposition, AIADMK, on September 13.

In an unusual move, the Raj Bhavan had on February 3 issued a press note which said the Governor concluded that the Bill “is against interests of the students especially the rural and economically poor students of the State” after a detailed study of the legislation and a report submitted by Justice (retired) A K Rajan which formed the basis for the legislation.

Ruling DMK hit back immediately by demanding the Governor’s “recall” immediately. The Bill is a major poll promise of the ruling DMK, which has time and again reiterated that it will even take the legal route to get the exam scrapped.

