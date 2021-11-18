Ask NHAI to convert 8 stretches in TN as NH: Stalin tells PM

Convert 8 stretches in TN as NH: Stalin tells PM

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 18 2021, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 18:32 ist

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the Union Government declare eight state highway stretches as National Highway immediately as ‘in-principle' approval were granted in 2016 and 2017. 

In a letter to Modi, Stalin said ‘in principle’ approval was granted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for converting Tiruvannamalai-Kallakurichi, Vallioor-Tiruchendur, Kollegal- Hanur-MM Hills-Palar Road-TN Border extended up to Mettur, Palani-Dharapuram, Arcot-Tindivana, Mettuplayam-Bhavani, Avinashi-Mettupalayam, and Bhavani-Karur as national highways. 

Also Read | M K Stalin grants Rs 300 cr for repair works in Tamil Nadu 

Accordingly, studies have been taken up for preparation of DPR for the above roads under Annual Plan 2017-18 by the State National Highways wing, he said. 

“I wish to mention that all the above eight roads are very important roads, connecting significant pilgrimage centres like Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchendur and Palani, major trade and tourist centres. Hence, these roads need immediate improvements to fulfil the needs of the road users,” Stalin said. 

MoRTH, Stalin said, is drawing up guidelines for the development of new National Highways and asked Modi to notify the eight stretches as National Highways without waiting for the guidelines. 

“Therefore, I request you to direct MoRTH to issue requisite notifications declaring these eight state roads as new National Highways and to entrust the development works with the State Government with the necessary funding,” he said.

