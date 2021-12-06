Aspiring model gang-raped by trio in Kochi hotel

Aspiring model gang-raped by trio in Kochi hotel

According to the woman, she was invited to the hotel for a photoshoot, and was given a drink laced with sedatives

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 06 2021, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 19:52 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

A 27-year-old aspiring model was allegedly gang-raped by three persons at a Kochi hotel, who had invited her for a photoshoot, and had given her a drink laced with sedatives. The woman alleged that they had taken obscene photographs of her and were threatening her not to report the incident. 

According to the police complaint, the incident took place over the last fortnight and was reported to the police on December 3. Following the complaint, one of the suspects was arrested, while two others are suspected to be on the run.

Also Read — Chargesheet filed against 33 accused in Dombivli gang-rape case

The woman, in her complaint, said that she had come to Kochi from her hometown in Malappuram district and was provided accommodations at the hotel by one Ajmal, who had invited her for the photoshoot. She identified the other two suspects as Shammer and Salim, while alleging that one Christeena, who ran the hotel, also threatened her.

She said that she was locked up for two days in the room and managed to escape from the premises on December 3.

While Salim was nabbed, the three others are absconding, the police said. The woman's statement was recorded before a magistrate and she was subjected to a medical examination.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Crime Against Women
Thiruvananthapuram 
Kerala
Kochi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

 