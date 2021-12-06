Aspiring model gang-raped by trio in Kochi hotel

A 27-year-old aspiring model was allegedly gang-raped by three persons at a Kochi hotel, who had invited her for a photoshoot, and had given her a drink laced with sedatives. The woman alleged that they had taken obscene photographs of her and were threatening her not to report the incident.

According to the police complaint, the incident took place over the last fortnight and was reported to the police on December 3. Following the complaint, one of the suspects was arrested, while two others are suspected to be on the run.

The woman, in her complaint, said that she had come to Kochi from her hometown in Malappuram district and was provided accommodations at the hotel by one Ajmal, who had invited her for the photoshoot. She identified the other two suspects as Shammer and Salim, while alleging that one Christeena, who ran the hotel, also threatened her.

She said that she was locked up for two days in the room and managed to escape from the premises on December 3.

While Salim was nabbed, the three others are absconding, the police said. The woman's statement was recorded before a magistrate and she was subjected to a medical examination.

