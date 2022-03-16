Assault on woman activist at college in Kerala triggers row

The assault on a woman activist of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU), the students' wing of the Congress, by the activist of CPM's student's wing, Students' Federation of India (SFI), has triggered a row in Kerala.

The state Assembly witnessed a heated debate over the issue. Safna Yakub, a KSU leader of Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram, was roughed up allegedly by SFI activists on Tuesday night following a dispute in the college campus. Video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

While the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) raised the issue in the Assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Opposition leader V D Satheesan of lowering to the standards of a former youth activist.

Also Read — A history of violence: Making sense of political rage in Kerala and West Bengal

He also said that the opposite political camps were upset over SFI's growing acceptance among students. This triggered a heated debate with Satheesan accusing Vijayan of speaking like a CPM leader and accusing him of giving a licence to those unleashing violence.

The state also witnessed violent protests by KSU and Youth Congress workers over the incident. Yakub alleged that earlier also the KSU activists suffered similar attacks from the SFI. But the college authorities and the police were not taking action on their petitions.

Three KSU workers and one SFI worker suffered injuries in the clashes. Police registered separate cases in connection with the incidents.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: