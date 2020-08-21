At least 10 persons feared trapped in fire at Srisailam powerhouse in Telangana

At least 10 people are feared trapped in a fire that broke out in a powerhouse of Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana, reported PTI quoting Police.
More to follow...
The speech Biden has been preparing for his entire life
Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'
Who’s the best first lady of US?
Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why
Big tech’s domination reaches new heights
Alternative ways to assess learning
Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama
DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained