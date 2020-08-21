About 10 feared trapped in fire at Telangana powerhouse

At least 10 persons feared trapped in fire at Srisailam powerhouse in Telangana

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 21 2020, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 07:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 10 people are feared trapped in a fire that broke out in a powerhouse of Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana, reported PTI quoting Police.

 

More to follow...

Telangana
Fire

