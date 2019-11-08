At least 11 killed in multiple vehicle crash in Andhra

At least 11 people, most of them women, were killed in a crash involving a truck, van and motorcycle on the Chittoor-Bengaluru highway, 90 km from here, on Friday night, police said.
The truck, laden with drinking water bottles, crashed into a road divider, hurtled to the other side and rammed into the van and motorcycle near Bangarupalem in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, they said.
According to police, the accident might have occurred after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said at least 11 crushed bodies have been removed from the site.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here