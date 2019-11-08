At least 11 killed in multiple vehicle crash in Andhra

PTI
PTI, Tirupati,
  • Nov 08 2019, 21:05pm ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2019, 21:05pm ist
At least 11 people, most of them women, were killed in a crash involving a truck, van and motorcycle on the Chittoor-Bengaluru highway, 90 km from here, on Friday night, police said.

The truck, laden with drinking water bottles, crashed into a road divider, hurtled to the other side and rammed into the van and motorcycle near Bangarupalem in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, they said.

According to police, the accident might have occurred after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said at least 11 crushed bodies have been removed from the site.

