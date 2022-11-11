At least 3 dead in firecracker unit explosion in Andhra Pradesh

At least three people were killed and some others seriously injured in an explosion in a crackers manufacturing unit at Kadiyadda in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night.

Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel, along with police and revenue officials, reached the accident spot for rescue operation. District Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash said three people died in the explosion, cause of which has not yet been established.

Police officials said there was no clarity yet on the number of injured as the rescue operation was continuing. Fire tenders also could not reach the spot swiftly as the crackers unit was located abutting a pond away from the village, they said.

"There were at least 10 people inside the unit when the explosion occurred. While three deaths have been confirmed, we are yet to establish the number of injured," a senior police official said. The deafening sound caused by the blast was heard far and wide, triggering panic among villagers in the vicinity.