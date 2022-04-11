At least 5 feared dead in train mishap in Andhra Pradesh

At least five passengers are dead after being hit by the Konark Express near Batuva village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday late evening.

According to the East Coast Railway officials, the victims came under the Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai Konark when they pulled the chain of 12515 Coimbatore-Silchar Express between Sigadam – Chipurupalli and tried to run onto the other side of the track.

The incident took place in the mid-section of the Visakhapatnam- Palasa mainline and all five passengers died on the spot.

One injured person was carried in the same train to Srikakulam Road station and an ambulance was arranged by the railway authorities to shift him to the hospital.

An accident Relief Medical Train is also ordered from Visakhapatnam to the spot.

“Even after repeated advisories and alerts by the railway authorities, people commit such mistakes,” an ECoR official said, adding that the DRM, ADRM etc officials are monitoring the situation.

According to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh CMO, the victims were standing on the adjacent track for a cool breeze when their train stopped due to some technical reason.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy who expressed shock over the deaths has instructed the officials to offer proper medical care to the injured victims while offering support to the bereaved families.

