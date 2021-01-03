At least 6 feared dead, 15 seriously injured in bus accident near Kasargod 

At least six persons were feared dead and around 15 seriously injured after a tourist bus in which they were travelling lost control and toppled over a house at Panathur, about 50 km from Kasargod town on Sunday.
As per initial reports, the bus was travelling from Mogral Puthur to Madikeri. There were around 55 passengers in the bus and all were said to be Kannadigas.
District police sources said that the incident took place by around 11.30 am. Local people started the rescue work and the police and fire and rescue services personnel joined them.
