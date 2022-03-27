At least 8 killed, over 40 injured in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor as private bus falls into gorge

Eight people are dead and several more injured as the bus they were travelling in rolled down a gorge in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night at about 9:30 pm in the Bhakarapeta ghat road which is known for its steep curves.

Around 60 people – a group of family and friends from Dharmavaram in Anantapuram district -- were travelling in the private bus to attend a marriage engagement in Tiruchanur near Tirupati.

A road transport authority official who inspected the accident site said that overspeeding on an unfamiliar road by the driver would have caused the tragedy. The passengers had reportedly asked the driver to slow down a few minutes before the tragedy.

Md Rasool, the driver, and passengers Malisetti Murali, Vengappa are among the seven persons killed on the spot.

Rescue operations carried out by the police, fire and other district officials and locals helped take several victims to the hospitals on time. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Ruia and other hospitals in Tirupati and the condition of a few are said to be of concern.

Officials said that Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed the situation and announced an immediate relief of Rs two lakhs to the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 to those undergoing medical treatment.

State Panchayati Raj minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy visited the victims in the hospital and said that railings would be installed immediately along the ghat road. The minister said that tenders were called for a four-lane road on the Bhakarapeta stretch with Rs 1,500 crore investment.

Opposition TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who represents Chittoor district, expressed his deep shock and grief. “It is heart-wrenching that the ghastly mishap took place in a family that was in the midst of celebrating a marriage,” Naidu said while urging the state government to ensure better medical facilities for the injured persons.

