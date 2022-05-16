At Rs 131 crore, IIT-M achieves all-time high fundraising feat in FY 2021-22

During the 2021-22 fiscal year, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) was able to raise Rs 131 crore from corporate firms, alumni, and donors to further its philanthropic and socially relevant projects.

The sectors that attracted major funding include infrastructure, innovative students’ projects, faculty research, scholarships, and chair professorships. The institute has been increasing its fundraising by 30 per cent year-on-year with the number of companies donating having almost doubled in the last five years, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fundraising from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnerships accounted for nearly half of the total money raised in the last financial year, the IIT-M revealed. The institute aims to accelerate fundraising by strengthening alumni networks and increasing engagement with corporates, philanthropies and high-net-worth individuals.

“We are grateful to all the alumni and corporate partners who have helped us through impactful contributions. IIT Madras (sic) is fortunate to have thousands of alumni invest both time and money to grow the Institute. This group is crucial to the Institute’s future development,” said Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) at IIT-M.

During the pandemic, IIT-M collected over Rs 15 crore from its global alumni. The funds were then deployed for its Covid-19 relief projects, including providing essential medical equipment such as BiPAP and oxygen concentrators to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Kaviraj Nair, CEO of the Office of Institutional Advancement at IIT-M, said they have a professional donor stewardship team to ensure that all our projects are managed effectively.

“All donors want to ensure that their money is utilised in a transparent and impactful way, providing scalable solutions. And we meet all their requirements. We also have entirely volunteer-driven alumni chapters across the world, with alumni who are passionate about supporting their Alma Mater in its pursuit of world-class research creating global impact,” he explained.

The institute said this achievement has been made possible with the concerted efforts of the Office of Alumni and Corporate Relations which works with the diverse network of IIT-Madras alumni. Graduates from IIT-Madras had excelled across sectors, industries and regions, and were passionate about their alma mater making a mark globally, the institute said.