Attack on cops by workers puts Kerala's Kitex Group in tight spot

A section of workers of Kitex Group attacked a police party and torched a police vehicle on Saturday night after a clash broke out between two sections of workers, mostly migrant labourers, at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

The incident that took place following Christmas celebrations at the company's accommodation for workers has become an embarrassment to the firm as Kitex group managing director Sabu Jacob had recently locked horns with the Left-front government in Kerala over frequent inspections by various government agencies at its units.

Police said that around 500 workers, of which many were under the alcohol influence, clashed following a dispute during the Christmas celebrations. A police party that rushed to the spot also came under the attack. Some police personnel, including a circle inspector, suffered minor injuries. Several workers were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Jacob said that the workers who engaged in the clashes were under the influence of drugs. A detailed probe was required to find how they got drugs. All those arrested by the police were not culprits. Stern action will be taken against those involved in the clashes, he said.

Denying allegations that the clash occurred due to lack of facilities at the accommodation, Jacob said that a section of residents complained that the celebrations were causing disturbance to them and this triggered the clashes.

Local MLA P V Srinijin of the CPM said that the local people were irritated as they alleged that drug abuse was very rampant in the region.

The Kizhakkambalam panchayat is being ruled by the Twenty20 forum initiated by Jacob as part of CSR activities of the Kitex Group and it had also contested in the Assembly elections.

Jacob had alleged that the frequent inspections by various government agencies at his units were politically motivated. He also withdrew Rs.3,500 crore investment plan proposed in Kerala alleging that the state was not investor-friendly and decided to make his investments in Telangana.

