'Attack' on migrant workers: Case against TN BJP chief Annamalai

The Chennai police under the CCB Cyber Crime Division registered a case against BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai for inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups after rumours of attacks on migrant workers in the state
He was charged under sections 153, 153A(1)(a),505(1)(b) IPC 505(1)(c) of the IPC.
Messages with videos of migrant workers being 'attacked' were doing the rounds on social media and went viral. One such fake message was allegedly a tweet that claimed "12 migrants from Bihar were hung to death in Tamil Nadu for speaking in Hindi," by Prashant Umrao, a spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh’s BJP unit.
The police and state administration have claimed that the videos showing labourers being attacked on are fake and the two incidents occurred much earlier in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. Both cases were not clashes between the people of Tamil Nadu and migrant workers, they said.
