Attacks on offices prompt TDP to call for bandh in AP on October 20

The TDP chief alleged the state has become a home for ganja cultivation and drug mafia

  Oct 19 2021
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 23:24 ist
Describing the alleged attacks on Telugu Desam Party offices as "state-sponsored terrorism", the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called for a state-wide bandh in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday protesting the incidents.

Speaking to reporters, he said he apprised the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan of the situation even as the DGP Gautam Sawang did not respond to his phone calls. "Police and government colluded and attacked offices at several places.

These are organised attacks. I appeal to the people, we call for a state-wide bandh... Why should we hesitate to ask for the implementation of Article 365… what else do we need to show the failure of law and order in the state,” he said at a press conference.

The DGP is not fit for the post, he alleged. He said there should be a thorough inquiry on the attacks.

The TDP chief alleged the state has become a home for ganja cultivation and drug mafia.

Ruling YSR Congress Party cadre on Tuesday allegedly ransacked Telugu Desam Party's headquarters at Mangalagiri near here, offices at Visakhapatnam and other places, blaming that a spokesperson of the opposition party made objectionable comments against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a press conference.

TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram earlier in the morning, objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, made caustic remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

