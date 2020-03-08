Attukal pongala to be held amid COVID-19 scare

The Attukal Pongala festival of Thiruvananthapuram would be held under vigil of health workers on Monday in the wake of alert against Covid-19.

Lakhs of people used to converge for the annual event of the Attukal Devi Temple for preparing sweet dishes as offering to the goddess. Though there were suggestions to cancel this year's event owing to coronavirus alert, the state government decided to allow the event citing that calling off the event would create scare.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja urged that devotees having any symptoms of coronavirus infection should keep off from the event. Those who came from other countries for offering pongala would be screened.