Autobiography of Kerala gold smuggling accused soon

Autobiography of Kerala gold smuggling accused to be published soon

Swapna already made allegations against IAS officer and CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar in the case

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Oct 10 2022, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 23:59 ist
Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh is bringing out an autobiography wherein she reportedly raises serious allegations against many in the government, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's family members.

Swapna, who was a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, already made many allegations against IAS officer and CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar, Chief Minster's personal staff members and even the Chief Minister and his family members, especially his daughter, who is a Bengaluru-based IT entrepreneur.

These allegations, which kept the CM in the headlines throughout Kerala elections last year, are learnt to be repeated in the autobiography, which will be released shortly.

According to sources, titled 'Chanthiyude Padmavyuham' (Padmavyuha of cheating), Swapna also alleges that she gave audio records favouring Pinarayi Vijayan from the prison as per the advice of Sivasankar. She was made to believe that a second term for Pinarayi Vijayan government was necessary to get her out of the smuggling and related cases. Hence, she gave audio conversations in favour of Vijayan, stating that Vijayan and others in the government had no connection with the smuggling.

She also tells about her personal relationships with Sivasankar and also alleges that a former minister approached her with sexual interest, said sources.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Gold smuggling
Gold smuggling case
Pinarayi Vijayan
Swapna Suresh
India News

What's Brewing

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Modi and Mulayam shared a unique relationship

Modi and Mulayam shared a unique relationship

UAE expects trade with India to cross $100 bn in 3 yrs

UAE expects trade with India to cross $100 bn in 3 yrs

Lucknow woman becomes UK high commissioner for a day

Lucknow woman becomes UK high commissioner for a day

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

 