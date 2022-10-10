Autobiography of Kerala gold smuggling accused to be published soon

Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh is bringing out an autobiography wherein she reportedly raises serious allegations against many in the government, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's family members.

Swapna, who was a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, already made many allegations against IAS officer and CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar, Chief Minster's personal staff members and even the Chief Minister and his family members, especially his daughter, who is a Bengaluru-based IT entrepreneur.

These allegations, which kept the CM in the headlines throughout Kerala elections last year, are learnt to be repeated in the autobiography, which will be released shortly.

According to sources, titled 'Chanthiyude Padmavyuham' (Padmavyuha of cheating), Swapna also alleges that she gave audio records favouring Pinarayi Vijayan from the prison as per the advice of Sivasankar. She was made to believe that a second term for Pinarayi Vijayan government was necessary to get her out of the smuggling and related cases. Hence, she gave audio conversations in favour of Vijayan, stating that Vijayan and others in the government had no connection with the smuggling.

She also tells about her personal relationships with Sivasankar and also alleges that a former minister approached her with sexual interest, said sources.