Avishkar Hyperloop to get funding from LTTS

Avishkar Hyperloop, the students' team of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) which aims at building the world’s largest vacuum testing facility for hyperloop mode of transport, has received investment from L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS).

Team Avishkar, which is working on a detailed study for a Hyperloop corridor between Bengaluru and Chennai to assess the economic feasibility of the new technology, will receive funds and technical support from LTTS for their Hyperloop project.

Avishkar Hyperloop won significant laurels in the European Hyperloop Week, held in Valencia, Spain, in 2021. “Despite taking part virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the students performed well. More recently, the students have also manufactured a Hyperloop Pod Prototype and tested this novel technology,” the IIT-M said.

The Hyperloop model proposed by Team Avishkar can achieve a top speed of over 1,200 kilometres per hour. It is completely autonomous, safe, and clean. The team is spearheading Hyperloop Tube research in India and has already patented a novel and cost-effective tube design.

“The vacuum tube, when developed, will be the first of its kind in academia anywhere globally and would be on par with the test facility of the commercial entity, Virgin Hyperloop One in the US. As such, ours would be the only one of its kind available in public, which we intend to utilise to organize international Hyperloop competitions,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M said.

Avishkar Hyperloop is a 70-member interdisciplinary solid team, drawing members from 11 different academic disciplines.

“CSR funds invested in developing sustainable technology solutions is the only way to be ready for tomorrow’s challenges. We are excited that LTTS has chosen this route,” Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT-M, said.

Team Avishkar aims to build the world's largest student-developed Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras and is hoping to complete the construction of this 500-metre long Hyperloop facility by this year. This facility will be constructed at Discovery Campus, the Satellite campus of IIT Madras located about 35 km from the main campus.

This open-access and world-leading testbed will accelerate the development of novel Hyperloop technologies and make India a global centre for Hyperloop development, the institute said.

“We are offering our technical guidance across multiple facets of engineering to the students involved in this important project. Through our association with IIT Madras, LTTS’ endeavour is to provide adequate support and encouragement to the student community and collectively work towards the betterment of all,” Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, LTTS, said.