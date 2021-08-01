Avoid events, crowds during Onam festival: Health Min

Avoid events, crowds during Onam festival: Minister to public

The state is witnessing over 20,000 fresh Covid cases over the last five days

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 01 2021, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 09:08 ist
People should avoid going to any events or celebrations, Health Minister Veena George said. Credit: PTI Photo

With the Onam festival round the corner, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday asked people to avoid crowds and if possible, even events, celebrations and visits to relatives to reduce the risk of Covid infection. People should strictly avoid crowds and follow Covid protocols while organising and attending events and celebrations, the Minister said.

She further said that if possible, people should avoid going to any events or celebrations. Visits to relatives and family should also be avoided as much as possible especially if there are small children in the family, the Minister said.

The suggestions come at a time when the State is witnessing over 20,000 fresh Covid cases over the last five days.

Kerala
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

