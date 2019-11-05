Avoid plastic at Sabarimala; make use of virtual queue

  Nov 05 2019
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 23:58pm ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged Sabarimala Ayyappa temple pilgrims to avoid plastic as the entire region was declared a plastic-free zone.

Addressing a meeting with ministers and officials from various South Indian states on Tuesday in view of the pilgrimage season beginning November 16, the chief minister said that pilgrims would not be allowed to carry plastic bottles. Instead, about 100 drinking water kiosks would be set up at Sabarimala. Devotees should avoid plastic packets in the offerings to the temple as well.

The chief minister urged devotees to make use of the virtual queue booking facility through the website http://sabarimalaonline.org.

