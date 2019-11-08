Ayodhya verdict: Hyderabad Cops on high alert

Security has been beefed up at all major installations and all stations in Hyderabad and Cyberabad have been kept on a high alert in view of the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.

In view of the million march call given by the TSRTC employee unions on Saturday, the divisional charges have been advised to maintain visible policing at all important and sensitive areas. Armed policemen have been posted at major installations, monuments and centres.

City police commissioner Anjani Kumar had already held series of meetings with the peacekeeping committees especially Hindu and Muslim community elders and sought their cooperation in maintaining peace after the judgment.

On Friday during the Namaz at all major mosques in the Old City, community elders advised the youths not to get agitated even if the judgment is against their expectations.

The police on Friday deployed 1,200 men at various mosques as a precautionary measure.

In Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Guntur, and Kurnool the police have kept a vigil on trouble mongers. Extra security arrangements were in place in the holy temple city of Tirupati and on the seven hills.