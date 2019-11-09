Ayodhya verdict: TN political parties react cautiously

Political parties in Tamil Nadu on Saturday reacted cautiously to the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court asking people to accept the judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit case.

While the DMK did not go into the details of the judgment, its ally the VCK said “only judgement was delivered and not justice” in the Ayodhya case.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who is planning a political plunge, asked people to respect the judgment for development and progress of the country.

“Everyone should respect the SC judgement for the development and progress of the country. Irrespective of one’s religion, everyone should come together and work towards it,” he said.

DMK, the principal Oppposition party, was very guarded in its response with asking people to accept the verdict and look at it without any disagreement in the interests of harmony and pluralistic society.

However, small parties like the VCK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) said that it did look like the Supreme Court has given the verdict keeping in mind only the need to maintain harmony among all religions and in arriving at a compromise solution.

Before the verdict came, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace and harmony.

"The Amma (late Jayalalithaa) government is ensuring good law and order in Tamil Nadu and people are maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood," he said, adding that all should respect the judgment and give no place for any law and order issue and ensure Tamil Nadu continued to remain peaceful.

Retired Justice Ibrahim Kalifullah, who was part of the Ayodhya mediation panel appointed by the Supreme Court, said that peace and communal harmony should be maintained.

“People should not fight for communal reasons. I am fully satisfied for having played a role in the entire process,” he said.