Ayurveda doctor becomes new main priest of Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple

Ayurveda doctor new main priest of Guruvayur Temple

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 18 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 18:17 ist
Kiran Anand Namboothiri. Credit: Special arrangement

Ayurveda doctor Kiran Anand Namboothiri is the new 'Melsanthi' (chief priest) of the famous Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in Kerala.

Namboothiri of the Kakkad Othikkan family was selected on Saturday as the new chief priest for a six-month term from October 1.

Thirty-four-year-old Namboothiri has been practising as an Ayurveda doctor in Moscow for the last six years after his studies at Coimbatore. Namboothiri is also a musician and used to perform classical music.

He told DH that he considered it a blessing to be selected as the chief priest of Guruvayur temple. After his six-month term as the chief priest, he plans to continue with the Ayurveda and music professions and would also perform poojas.

As many as 41 persons applied for the chief priest post, of which 39 were shortlisted. The final selection was through a draw of lots. It is considered to be for the first time that a doctor is becoming the chief priest of the temple.

Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple
India News
Kerala

