Azharuddin files police complaint against HCA member for alleged abuse

Former India captain and President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday filed a police complaint here, alleging that a member of the association 'abused' him verbally, police said.

Azharuddin, in the complaint, said that a committee member of the HCA had used "abusive" language against him and an employee of the association over an administrative matter, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case had been registered against the HCA member under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, a police official told PTI adding further investigations were on.