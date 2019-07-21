Baby boy dies in roof collapse in Hyderabad

A 14-month old baby boy died and his mother was injured after the roof of a room of their house collapsed here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6.10 a.m and the debris fell on the baby and his mother resulting in the instant death of the child while the woman was shifted to a local hospital with the help of local people.

Civic officials said the roof of the second room constructed with kiln lime mortar collapsed.

Police, based on the preliminary investigation said due to the recent rains water had accumulated on the roof and it had got wet due to which it suddenly collapsed.