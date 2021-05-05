Baby girl, born to 71-year-old woman in Kerala, dies of asphyxiation

In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-month-old baby girl, born to a 71-year-old woman in Kerala, died of asphyxiation after the infant choked on milk.

Elderly couple Sudharma and Surendran, hailing from Ramapuram near Kayamkulam on the suburbs of Alappuzha district, had decided to have a child to recover from the pain of their only son Sujith's death.

Sudharma reportedly conceived through assisted reproductive technology and she delivered the baby at the Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital on March 18. The baby weighed only 1,100 grams and was kept at the neonatal ICU for more than a month. The couple left the hospital with the baby on April 28.

On Monday night, the baby was rushed to hospital after she choked on milk. However, hospital authorities declared the infant dead on arrival. The cause of death was ascertained to be asphyxiation.

A doctor at the medical college told DH that the baby was quite healthy when she was discharged and this was a really unfortunate incident. The mother had age-related health issues and was informed about the risks in pregnancy. But she was determined to have a baby.