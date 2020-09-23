Bajrang Dal activists stage protest at YSR Cong office

Bajrang Dal activists stage protest at YSR Congress office in Hyderabad

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Sep 23 2020, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 20:59 ist

Bajrang Dal activists on Wednesday staged a protest at the office of the YSR Congress here against the alleged "anti-Hindu policies" of the party government in Andhra Pradesh.

Bajrang Dal activists, who arrived at the YSR Congress office at Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills here, were taken into preventive custody and released later, police said.

A Bajrang Dal leader claimed that the protest, led by Bajrang Dal and VHP, was against certain allegedly objectionable comments of a minister in AP and incidents that "hurt the sentiments of Hindus, including a chariot allegedly getting burnt at a temple.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

YSR Congress
Andhra Pradesh
Hindus

What's Brewing

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

 