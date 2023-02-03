Bald men's association in Telangana bristle at lack of pension, want Budget allocation

There is an association of bald headed men in Telangana.

If that isn't news enough, here is their demand: These “societally ridiculed, discriminated men” are asking the BRS government of K Chandrashekar Rao – who is eager to take his “welfare oriented governance” to national level – to extend to them the pension recieved by differently abled people.

While Rs 3,016 per month is the Telangana government's Aasara pension for the differently abled persons in the state, an amount Finance Minister Harish Rao says “no other state offers,” these glabrous heads want the handout to be Rs 6,000 in their case.

The amount, these men say, will help alleviate their agony and come in handy if someone is opting for transplantation etc methods to reclaim some lost hairy glory.

“Family functions, village meetings or any other gathering, we face mockery from some and suffer shame everywhere. The KCR government should recognize baldness a physical deformity, which also torments mentally,” Podhila Anjaneyulu (42), a graduate who runs a store in Thangalapally village of Siddipet district, and is an active member of the association, tells DH.

Ignominy is their complaint but the band of about 50 shiny heads in Thangalapally are taking pride in asserting that theirs is the first union of bareheaded men, at least in Telangana state.

Veldi Balaiah, elected the Koheda mandal, Siddipet, president of the group formed earlier this month, and his hairless brethren are now on a mission to spread their membership drive all across Telangana.

The group says it has enlisted over 900 bald men already at the Koheda mandal level.

It has to be seen if Finance Minister Rao – who represents Siddipet in the Telangana assembly – takes note of these bald men's agony and offers them some solace in the state budget to be presented in a couple of days.