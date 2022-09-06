Bandi accuses KCR of creating hurdles to Ganesh idol immersions in Hussain Sagar lake

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has cautioned the TRS government against creating hurdles for the Ganesh Nimajjanam in the Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad “on the pretext of Supreme Court orders.”

The Lok Sabha MP has accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of obstructing the Ganesh puja pandals and immersions in Hyderabad, “fearing that the festive atmosphere allows consolidation of the Hindutva spirit.”

The Telangana High Court had, ahead of last year Ganesh navaratri, prohibited immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols in the Hussain Sagar lake and other such water bodies in the city. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation then approached the Supreme Court stating that there was no time to make alternative arrangements.

The apex court permitted the PoP idols immersion one last time at the Hussain Sagar/Tank Bund, the main spot for nimajjanam in the city including that of the mega Khairatabad statue. It directed the Telangana government and GHMC to make alternate arrangements without fail by 2022 festivities.

Following the court orders and increased awareness, many pandal organisers, including the famous Khairatabad, have reportedly opted for clay and other forms of eco-friendly idols this year.

On Monday, ahead of the nimajjanam scheduled this weekend, Sanjay said that though the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi made all the arrangements for nimajjanam, “the government was not making any arrangements citing Supreme Court directions.”

“We will not tolerate if the government obstructs devotees in immersing the Ganesh idols as per their convenience. We shall take up the fight for nimajjanam to the (CM's palatial office cum residence) Pragati Bhavan,” Bandi said, adding that “devotees would go ahead with immersions in Hussainsagar, come what may.”

“The TRS government had been creating a tense atmosphere every year during the Ganesh immersion. It is conspiring to create hurdles to the festivities on the pretext of environmental pollution,” Bandi told reporters.

Bandi further said that KCR government has been “projecting celebration of any Hindu festival as a law and order issue to garner votes of one particular community.” The BJP leader reminded that during the severe Covid-19 pandemic wave, it had allowed Ramzan rallies in Hyderabad old city, “distributing almonds and pistachios to Muslims.”