Bandipur Tiger Reserve wins Best National Park award; authorities elated

With Bandipur National Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district bagging the Best National Park award by Outlook Traveller, Conservator of Forest and Bandipur Tiger Project, Director T Balachandra has expressed happiness.

The award was presented at a programme in New Delhi on February 22. Bandipur Tiger Project Director T Balachandra received the award.

Speaking to DH, Balachandra said, “Bandipur has been attracting a large number of visitors in the recent days. With the award, our responsibilities have increased. The award may attract more tourists and wildlife lovers from across the country”, he said.

The Outlook Travellers award is presented every year under various categories. Bandipur has been identified under national park category.

It may be mentioned that superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shot with Bear Grylls for a TV episode ‘Into the wild with Bear Grylls’ at Bandipur recently.