Bandipur travel ban: Kerala Assembly passes resolution

The Kerala Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to lift the night travel ban along NH 766 passing through Bandipur tiger reserve, connecting Karnataka and Kerala.

According to the resolution moved by Transport Minister A K Saseendran, there was no such travel restriction in any of the 50 odd tiger parks in the country. Hence the travel restriction along the Bandipur highway amounted to discrimination.

The recent moves for total shut down of the route triggered serious concerns among the people of Wayanad in North Kerala. In order to ensure the right to movement of the people, the centre should initiate steps to lift the existing travel ban.

The resolution also said that the alternative route suggested through NH 275 and SH 90 also passed through the Nagarhole national park in Karnataka and Tholpetty wildlife sanctuary in Kerala. The travel ban along the Bandipur highway was causing severe hardships to hundreds of persons of Wayanad in Kerala as well as Gundlupet, Nanjencode and Kollegal areas on Karanataka.

It may be recalled that Wayanad witnessed a major stir last month protesting against the travel restrictions along Bandipur highway. The indefinite stir, which was even supported by Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, ended after Kerala government assured strong interventions.